Pacers to honor Bobby 'Slick' Leonard with black stripe on uniforms

The Pacers plan to wear the stripe with the name "Slick" on both home and away uniforms.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers will wear a black stripe on their uniforms for the remainder of the season as a way to pay tribute to Bobby “Slick” Leonard.

“Slick was one of the most instrumental people in making this franchise what it is today, a legend who made all our lives better through his passion and presence,” said Kevin Pritchard, Pacers President of Basketball Operations. “We will miss him dearly, and this uniform stripe is just a reminder of what he has represented to the Indiana Pacers organization for more than fifty years.”

Leonard passed away on April 13 at the age of 88. Leonard was a beloved and former Indiana University basketball player, NBA player and coach and long-time Pacers announcer. His famous "Boom Baby" is beloved by fans of all generations.