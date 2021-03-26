T.J. Warren out for the season with foot injury

The Pacers forward had surgery Jan. 5 to repair a small navicular stress fracture.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren is out for the rest of the season with a foot injury.

The Pacers announced the news Thursday.

Warren had surgery Jan. 5 to repair a small navicular stress fracture.

Injury Update: T.J. Warren will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.



The American Academy of Family Physicians identifies the navicular bone of the foot as a flattened, concave, boat-shaped bone wedged between the head of the talus and the three cuneiforms.

Warren played four games for the Pacers this season, averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists.