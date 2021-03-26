T.J. Warren out for the season with foot injury

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren is out for the rest of the season with a foot injury.
The Pacers announced the news Thursday.
Warren had surgery Jan. 5 to repair a small navicular stress fracture.
The American Academy of Family Physicians identifies the navicular bone of the foot as a flattened, concave, boat-shaped bone wedged between the head of the talus and the three cuneiforms.
Warren played four games for the Pacers this season, averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
As of March 26, the Pacers are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings.