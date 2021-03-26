x
T.J. Warren out for the season with foot injury

The Pacers forward had surgery Jan. 5 to repair a small navicular stress fracture.
Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren (1) gets a dunk against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren is out for the rest of the season with a foot injury.

The Pacers announced the news Thursday.

Warren had surgery Jan. 5 to repair a small navicular stress fracture.

The American Academy of Family Physicians identifies the navicular bone of the foot as a flattened, concave, boat-shaped bone wedged between the head of the talus and the three cuneiforms.

Warren played four games for the Pacers this season, averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

As of March 26, the Pacers are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings. 

