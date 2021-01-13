Pacers stymie Curry, bounce back to beat Warriors 104-95

The Pacers bounced back from a loss at Sacramento a night earlier to avoid dropping consecutive road games for the first time.

SAN FRANCISCO — Myles Turner hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:59 to play and scored 22 points, Aaron Holiday converted a layup on the next possession and the Indiana Pacers stymied Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors 104-95.

Indiana kept Curry in check by regularly playing him with a tough box-and-1 defense, though the two-time MVP still created his chances. He found his groove again following a rare off night Sunday against the Raptors to finish with 20 points.

Justin Holiday also hit a key late 3 as the Pacers bounced back from a loss at Sacramento a night earlier to avoid dropping consecutive road games for the first time.

Turner had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Pacers, and Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and 14 rebounds. Victor Oladipo did not play in the game due to a right knee injury.