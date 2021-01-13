x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Indiana Pacers

Pacers stymie Curry, bounce back to beat Warriors 104-95

The Pacers bounced back from a loss at Sacramento a night earlier to avoid dropping consecutive road games for the first time.
Credit: AP
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner celebrates after shooting a 3-point basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO — Myles Turner hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:59 to play and scored 22 points, Aaron Holiday converted a layup on the next possession and the Indiana Pacers stymied Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors 104-95. 

Indiana kept Curry in check by regularly playing him with a tough box-and-1 defense, though the two-time MVP still created his chances. He found his groove again following a rare off night Sunday against the Raptors to finish with 20 points. 

Justin Holiday also hit a key late 3 as the Pacers bounced back from a loss at Sacramento a night earlier to avoid dropping consecutive road games for the first time.

Turner had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Pacers, and Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and 14 rebounds. Victor Oladipo did not play in the game due to a right knee injury.

The Pacers (7-4) continue their west coast road trip Thursday, Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. ET against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-4).

RELATED: Pacers announce limited ticket sales for home games

RELATED: Kings hold off Pacers 127-122 with replay help