Pacers Sports & Entertainment gives sneak peek of Gainbridge Fieldhouse construction

INDIANAPOLIS — A construction project at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, that started more than two years ago, is around nine months from completion. Pacers Sports & Entertainment said the project, which involves indoor and outdoor renovations, cost $360 million.

"Our goal the whole time was to renovate the entire building. Updating everything had to be done in phases since we can only close in the summers in between Pacers seasons. And so with the amount of work we had in this being the biggest level, we decided to phase it going bottom to top," said Mel Raines, Pacers Sports & Entertainment president and COO. "Now we're finishing up here and we felt it was really important that every person coming to the Fieldhouse, whether you're down on the lower level or you're in the last seat of the balcony, had the same experience."

The indoor construction project replaces all of the seats, add new standing room areas and balconies, updates restrooms and concessions, renovates elevators and escalators, and finishes work on the entry pavilion.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is focused on the balcony level this summer. Outdoors, work will finish next spring on the Bicentennial Unity Plaza.