Pacers release season schedule into March

"We are excited to tip off the 2020-21 Indiana Pacers season on December 23 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. As we continue to train our staff and partners to ensure the safest possible environment for our guests and players, out of an abundance of caution we have decided that we will not have public ticket sales for the beginning of the regular season. We look forward to having fans back to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in January, and we will provide updates in the near future. Finally, we are so grateful to the NBA’s best fans for their continued support and patience."