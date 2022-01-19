x
Indiana Pacers

Pacers lose Turner for at least two weeks with injured foot

Team officials say Turner has been examined by multiple specialists who diagnosed Turner with a “stress reaction."
Credit: AP
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) goes to the basket against Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is expected to miss at least two weeks with an injured left foot.

Team officials say Turner has been examined by multiple specialists who diagnosed Turner with a “stress reaction." He will continue to receive treatment and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. 

Turner has been one of the league's top shot-blockers since the Pacers selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft. He won last season's blocks title. 

Turner also has been rumored for years to be a trade target.

