Pacers host celebration of life for Bobby "Slick" Leonard Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are calling for friends, family, former players and fans to celebrate the life of former coach and Indiana basketball legend Bobby "Slick" Leonard Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Doors open to the general public at 5:30 p.m. with the program starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event will also be livestreamed at www.pacers.com/slick.

Family, friends, former players, members of the Pacers Sports & Entertainment organization, and others are scheduled to participate with remarks and video tributes.

Admission will cost $5.29 with proceeds going to the Dropping Dimes Foundation which benefits former ABA players and personnel.

Attendance will be limited to 1,500 guests due to COVID protocols.

Leonard died April 13 at the age of 88.

Born in Terre Haute, he grew up to play basketball at Indiana University where he hit a game-winning free throw to help the Hoosiers win the 1953 NCAA Championship.

He played professionally for seven years with the Lakers and in Chicago before going into coaching.

Leonard came back to Indiana to coach the Pacers for 12 years, leading the team to three ABA championships.

Most recently, he was beloved for his "Boom Baby!" calls as a commentator on Pacers broadcasts.