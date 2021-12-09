Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle tests positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN

Sources told ESPN Rick Carlisle tested positive on a rapid test after Wednesday night's win against the New York Knicks.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has entered the National Basketball Association's health and safety protocols.

13Sports' Taylor Tannebaum confirmed the reports and as of now, Carlisle is the only one affected.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, sources said Carlisle tested positive on a rapid test after Wednesday night's win against the New York Knicks. Carlisle reportedly took a PCR test Thursday to confirm the result, but that result isn't expected until Friday.

Rick Carlisle had positive result on rapid test after last night's win over Knicks, sources told ESPN. He took a PCR test today to confirm, but that result is not expected until Friday.



Pacers host Mavs on Friday, the first time Carlisle was scheduled to coach vs. his old team. https://t.co/Ibb31hMOS4 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 9, 2021

ESPN said the Pacers canceled practice Thursday out of "an abundance of caution."

The Pacers (11-16) host the Dallas Mavericks Friday, Dec. 10 and the Golden State Warriors Monday, Dec. 13. Tipoff for both games is set for 7 p.m. ET. Friday was scheduled to be the first meeting between Carlisle and his former team.