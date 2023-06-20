Pacers gear up for five picks in Thursday's NBA Draft

The franchise holds the seventh overall pick as well as the 26th and 29th picks in the first round.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers once again are picking in the lottery in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. The franchise holds the seventh overall pick, after drafting sixth overall a year ago, as well as the 26th and 29th picks in the first round, and the 32nd and 55th picks in the second round.

With five overall picks coming up for the Pacers on Thursday night, it has also been speculated that the franchise could package some of those picks as part of a trade to bring a ready-made player to the Circle City in lieu of a draft pick.

13Sports' Dominic Miranda discussed the Pacers options and opportunities ahead of the NBA Draft with Tony East of the Locked On Pacers podcast.