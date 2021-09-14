Pacers guard Edmond Sumner calls surgery on torn Achilles 'successful'

Sumner was set to enter his fifth season with the Pacers, who drafted him in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers guard Edmond Sumner said his surgery on a torn Achilles tendon was successful.

Edmond tweeted about the surgery saying:

Can't truly express how grateful I am for the love I've received these past days. I needed more than you can imagine. All those encouraging words helped me get back to a space where I needed to be. Thank God for a successful surgery. Tough road ahead, but nothing is stopping me.

Sumner tore his left Achilles tendon during an offseason workout, the Pacers said on their website.

He was set to enter his fifth season with the Pacers, who drafted him in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Sumner averaged 7.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 53 games for the Pacers last year.

If you want to show your support for Sumner you can sign an online card for him.

The Pacers open the regular season Oct. 20 in Charlotte.