Pacers' forward Alize Johnson buys family new home

Johnson said the home was one he always dreamed about living in himself, but he wanted to take care of his family first.

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers' forward Alize Johnson is bringing some joy to 2020 in the midst of a global pandemic and a contentious election.

The 24-year-old surprised his family with a new house, saying he wanted to make them smile.

"I have been through everything with my family, both good and bad times. We have never given up on each other, I would never allow it, EVER! My family is the reason I go so hard. The reason I sacrifice everyday and continue to put in work," Johnson said in an Instagram post. "I just want to see a smile on their faces. Today I surprised them with a New House I always dreamed about living in myself, but I'm taking care of them first because without them, there's no Alize."

Johnson went on to say he still has more work to do, but in the meantime, he'll enjoy the home with his family.

"I'm going to act a fool in this house until I get my own!"

According to the Instagram post, the home is in Johnson's hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

If the tears from his mom weren't enough to get the seal of approval, teammate Victor Oladipo also showed support for the generous move.

"Proud of you slim!! You know what time it is!!! Congrats to the Johnson Family!" Oladipo commented on the video.