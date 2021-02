Anheuser-Busch said the designs are inspired by the jerseys "of the NBA's greatest dynasties."

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are among the teams featured by Anheuser-Busch on new cans and bottles Budweiser beer.

Designed by Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co., the Pacers' design is one of 24 featured by Budweiser with a throwback, vintage look on the cans.

Introducing Throwback NBA Buds. Designed by @mitchell_ness, these Bud's got game. Get your @NBA team today. pic.twitter.com/5bRg2WEmSa — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) February 10, 2021

Anheuser-Busch said the designs are inspired by the jerseys "of the NBA's greatest dynasties."