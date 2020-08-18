Pacers fall to Heat in game 1 of playoffs; Oladipo leaves with eye injury

The Heat pulled away in the closing minutes, long after the Pacers had lost star guard Victor Oladipo to an eye injury.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla — Jimmy Butler scored 28 points, Goran Dragic had 24 as the Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 113-101 in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Heat pulled away in the closing minutes, long after the Pacers had lost star guard Victor Oladipo to an eye injury.

“Victor went to the hospital, so we are waiting to see what is happening with Victor,” said Head Coach Nate McMillan. “His vision was really blurry, really couldn’t see out of his eye when we spoke to him at halftime. He was going to get that checked out.”

Update on Victor Oladipo: pic.twitter.com/KXu9GVQ2i0 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 19, 2020

Bam Adebayo had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Heat, who were just a little bit better in a mostly even matchup between the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds.

The teams were separated by a game in the standings in this pandemic-shortened season. T,J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon scored 22 points apiece for the Pacers.

