Pacers announce preseason schedule

The Pacers will play at home Dec. 18 against Philadelphia, but without fans in the stands.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers announced a three-game preseason schedule Friday that includes a home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, Dec. 18.

The team's return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse tips off at 6:00 p.m. but will be played with empty stands. Pacers fans will have to settle for radio and TV broadcasts of the team's first game back in Indiana after they finished the 2020 season in the NBA's Orlando bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pacers will open the preseason in Cleveland against the Cavaliers on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7:00 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 14 at 6:00 p.m.

The Pacers' regular season schedule will be announced at a later date, along with their radio and television broadcast schedules for the season.