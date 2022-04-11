x
Indiana Pacers

Pacers fall to Nets to end season with 25-57 record

The Pacers lost their final 10 games to finish 25-57.
Credit: AP/Seth Wenig
Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell, right, tries to keep the ball inbounds during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center, Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 35 points, Kevin Durant had 20 points, a career-high 16 assists and 10 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets locked up seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 134-126 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

The Nets will host No. 8 Cleveland on Tuesday in the play-in tournament, with the winner moving into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. The loser will have a second chance by hosting the winner of the game between the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds on Friday.

Brooklyn and Cleveland both finished 44-38, but the Nets won the season series to take the tiebreaker.

Oshae Brissett had 28 points for Indiana. The Pacers lost their final 10 games to finish 25-57.

