Indiana Pacers pick Duke guard Cassius Stanley at No. 54

Stanley, a native of Los Angeles, averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils last year.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo, Duke guard Cassius Stanley drives to the basket against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y. The Indiana Pacers took Stanley with their only draft pick Wednesday night, Nov. 18, selecting him with with the 54th overall pick. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have selected guard Cassius Stanley with the 54th overall pick in the NBA draft. 

It was their only pick of the night. 

He played one season at Duke before entering the draft. Stanley joins a team that has been swept in the first round three of the first four seasons and that has a first-year coach in Nick Bjorkgren. 

The Pacers traded this year's first-round pick to the Phoenix Suns before the 2019 draft in exchange for forward T.J. Warren. 