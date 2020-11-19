Indiana Pacers pick Duke guard Cassius Stanley at No. 54

Stanley, a native of Los Angeles, averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils last year.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have selected guard Cassius Stanley with the 54th overall pick in the NBA draft.

It was their only pick of the night.

He played one season at Duke before entering the draft. Stanley joins a team that has been swept in the first round three of the first four seasons and that has a first-year coach in Nick Bjorkgren.

Can’t wait to join the @Pacers !! Shoutout to Snaps for getting me right !! pic.twitter.com/rrOLXW0zeq — Cassius Stanley (@cassius_stanley) November 19, 2020

Stanley, a native of Los Angeles, averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils last year.

Well this could be fun. Former Duke Blue Devil bringing 🐰 to Indy. #Pacers https://t.co/0K7PhehYQH — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) November 19, 2020