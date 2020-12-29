NBA approves 3 Indianapolis restaurants for upcoming season

Servers will have to wear masks and maintain six feet of distance. There also has to be a secure entrance and exit for the players to limit exposure to other diners.

INDIANAPOLIS — When NBA teams come to town to take on the Pacers, there are only a few places the teams will be allowed to eat because of Covid-19.

The NBA and the players' association drew up a short list of approved restaurants including St. Elmo Steakhouse, Prime 47 and Union 50.

According to ESPN, the league said a restaurant must have outdoor space or a secure private room that doesn't share air space with the rest of the restaurant.

