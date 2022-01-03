x
Mobley, Love help Cavaliers rally past Pacers 108-104

It was the fourth loss in a row for the Pacers.
Credit: AP/Nick Cammett
Indiana Pacers' Keifer Sykes (28) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Brandon Goodwin (26) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

CLEVELAND — Rookie Evan Mobley had 24 points and nine rebounds, Kevin Love scored 20 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 108-104 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. 

Jarrett Allen scored 18 points and Lamar Stevens added a season-high 15 for Cleveland. 

The Cavaliers trailed 84-73 in the third quarter before going on a 17-0 run. 

Domantas Sabonis had 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Pacers, and rookie Duane Washington Jr. scored a season-high 20 points.

The Pacers return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 4 against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York.

