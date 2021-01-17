Mass on kidney to keep LeVert out indefinitely for Pacers

LeVert was expected to help replace Oladipo and injured forward T.J. Warren.

INDIANAPOLIS — Newly acquired swingman Caris LeVert is out indefinitely for the Indiana Pacers after an MRI showed a mass on his left kidney while conducting a physical.

The 26-year-old was part of this week's blockbuster four-team deal that sent All-Star James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets and All-Star Victor Oladipo from Indiana to Houston.

Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said he knows LeVert will join the team as soon as possible.