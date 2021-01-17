x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Indiana Pacers

Mass on kidney to keep LeVert out indefinitely for Pacers

LeVert was expected to help replace Oladipo and injured forward T.J. Warren.
Credit: (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) brings the ball upcourt in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.

INDIANAPOLIS — Newly acquired swingman Caris LeVert is out indefinitely for the Indiana Pacers after an MRI showed a mass on his left kidney while conducting a physical. 

The 26-year-old was part of this week's blockbuster four-team deal that sent All-Star James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets and All-Star Victor Oladipo from Indiana to Houston. 

LeVert was expected to help replace Oladipo and injured forward T.J. Warren with Indiana.

Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said he knows LeVert will join the team as soon as possible.

Related Articles