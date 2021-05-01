Brogdon hits OT winner as Pacers top Pelicans 118-116

Victor Oladipo scored 25 points for Indiana.

NEW ORLEANS — Malcolm Brogdon capped a 21-point, 11-assist performance by hitting a one-handed floater with 1.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-116.

Victor Oladipo scored 25 points for Indiana. He hit a 29-foot 3-pointer and followed that up with a steal from Lonzo Ball to spark a six-point comeback in the final 20 seconds of regulation.

Myles Turner made the game-tying 3 with 8.2 seconds left in regulation and had 17 points and three blocks.