Indiana Pacers

Brogdon hits OT winner as Pacers top Pelicans 118-116

Victor Oladipo scored 25 points for Indiana.
Credit: AP
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — Malcolm Brogdon capped a 21-point, 11-assist performance by hitting a one-handed floater with 1.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-116. 

Victor Oladipo scored 25 points for Indiana. He hit a 29-foot 3-pointer and followed that up with a steal from Lonzo Ball to spark a six-point comeback in the final 20 seconds of regulation. 

Myles Turner made the game-tying 3 with 8.2 seconds left in regulation and had 17 points and three blocks. 

Brandon Ingram scored 31 points and Zion Williamson added 24 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans.

