Longtime Pacers executive Donnie Walsh announces retirement

The 79-year-old is best known as the man who drafted Reggie Miller.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Monday, March 24, 2008 file photo, Donnie Walsh, President and CEO of the Indiana Pacers, announces he will be leaving the team at a press conference held in Indianapolis. Longtime Indiana Pacers executive Donnie Walsh, the architect of the franchise's turnaround, announced Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 he is retiring.(AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Longtime Indiana Pacers executive Donnie Walsh is retiring. 

The 79-year-old Walsh served in various capacities with the franchise, starting as an assistant coach in 1984 and working his way up through the front office. 

He is best known as the man who drafted Reggie Miller. 

Walsh took over as the general manager in 1986 and turned a team without a playoff win in its NBA history into a perennial Eastern Conference contender. 

He spent a brief stint as the New York Knicks' president before returning to the Pacers.

