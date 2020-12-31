Longtime Pacers executive Donnie Walsh announces retirement

INDIANAPOLIS — Longtime Indiana Pacers executive Donnie Walsh is retiring.
The 79-year-old Walsh served in various capacities with the franchise, starting as an assistant coach in 1984 and working his way up through the front office.
He is best known as the man who drafted Reggie Miller.
Walsh took over as the general manager in 1986 and turned a team without a playoff win in its NBA history into a perennial Eastern Conference contender.
He spent a brief stint as the New York Knicks' president before returning to the Pacers.