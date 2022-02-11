x
Indiana Pacers

Pacers score 47 first quarter points, can't hold on vs. Cleveland

Cleveland has won five straight.
Indiana Pacers' Isaiah Jackson (23) and Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley vie for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Caris LeVert scored 22 points in his return to Indiana, and the Cleveland Cavaliers' defense strung together a strong fourth quarter to rally for a 120-113 victory over the Pacers.

The Pacers scored 47 points in the first quarter to establish a 19-point lead after one. 

The Cavs have won five straight overall and snapped a three-game losing streak that dated to December 2018 at Indianapolis.

Jarrett Allen had 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavs, while Kevin Love scored his 7,000th career point since joining Cleveland and finished with 14. 

Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and six assists in his Pacers debut.

Cleveland was without All-Star guard Darius Garland (sore back) on Friday.

