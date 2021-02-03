Korkmaz, Milton come off bench, spark 76ers rout of Indiana

The Pacers (15-18) have lost four games in a row.

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz came off the bench to help the Philadelphia 76ers to a 130-114 rout of the Indiana Pacers.

Ben Simmons had 18 points and six rebounds. Milton led the Sixers with 26 points and Korkmaz hit six 3-pointers and scored 19 points.

Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 20 points.