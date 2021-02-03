x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Indiana Pacers

Korkmaz, Milton come off bench, spark 76ers rout of Indiana

The Pacers (15-18) have lost four games in a row.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) dribbles against Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz came off the bench to help the Philadelphia 76ers to a 130-114 rout of the Indiana Pacers. 

Ben Simmons had 18 points and six rebounds. Milton led the Sixers with 26 points and Korkmaz hit six 3-pointers and scored 19 points. 

Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 20 points.

The Pacers (15-18) have lost four games in a row. Their next game is Wednesday, March 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-21) at 7 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Pacers' Sabonis added to All-Star team with Durant out

RELATED: Family-owned Indianapolis store selling NBA's hottest jacket design