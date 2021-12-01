Kings hold off Pacers 127-122 with replay help

Sabonis led the Pacers with 28 points and 11 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon had 24 points and nine assists, and Victor Oladipo added 21 points and six steals.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Buddy Hield made a big 3-pointer moments after Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis had a basket taken away following a replay review, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Pacers 127-122 on Monday night.

Sabonis led the Pacers with 28 points and 11 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon had 24 points and nine assists, and Victor Oladipo added 21 points and six steals.

Hield finished with 18 points on six 3s as the Kings won for the second time in seven games.