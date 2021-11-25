James rallies Lakers past Pacers 124-116 after suspension

INDIANAPOLIS — LeBron James made the tiebreaking 3-pointer in overtime and followed with a back-breaking 3 in his return from the first suspension of his career to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat Indiana 124-116 on Wednesday night.
James finished with 39 points on 13-of-29 shooting and had six assists and five rebounds, with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis because of flu-like symptoms.
On Sunday night in a victory at Detroit, James was ejected from for striking Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face and drawing blood. The NBA suspended him a game and he sat out the Lakers’ loss at New York on Tuesday night.
Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 28 points.
The Pacers return to action Friday, Nov. 26 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Toronto Raptors.