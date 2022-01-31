x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indiana Pacers

Jackson's breakout game sends Pacers past Clippers 122-116

Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Credit: AP
Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) shoots around Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. The Pacers won 122-116. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — Rookie forward Isaiah Jackson scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and led the Indiana Pacers past the Los Angeles Clippers Monday, 122-116.

Both totals were season highs for Jackson. 

Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

The Clippers were led by Amir Coffey with 27 points and Reggie Jackson with 21. 

Los Angeles went 4-4 on its road trip. 

The Clippers were up 88-82 early in the fourth but gave up 12 straight points and never led again.

Related Articles

In Other News

Greenfield horse therapy center benefits from Pacers legacy grant program