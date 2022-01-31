Jackson's breakout game sends Pacers past Clippers 122-116

Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

INDIANAPOLIS — Rookie forward Isaiah Jackson scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and led the Indiana Pacers past the Los Angeles Clippers Monday, 122-116.

Both totals were season highs for Jackson.

Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

The Clippers were led by Amir Coffey with 27 points and Reggie Jackson with 21.

Los Angeles went 4-4 on its road trip.

The Clippers were up 88-82 early in the fourth but gave up 12 straight points and never led again.