Mayor Hogsett renames Indianapolis in support of Pacers center Myles Turner

INDIANAPOLIS — You may get the answer wrong when somebody asks you to name the state capital of Indiana on Friday, May 14.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett issued a proclamation that officially declared the City of Indianapolis to be renamed "Block City" for one day in support of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner's NBA Defensive Player of the Year campaign.

.@PACERS FAN NEWS: @Original_Turner is turning Indy into #BlockCity, so I’m making it official. I hereby declare Indy #BlockCity for the day to help fuel Myles in the race for #DPOY pic.twitter.com/eh0LrLoFhX — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) May 14, 2021

More than 500 people have signed a petition in support of giving the Pacers center the postseason award.

To show its support, MTN DEW is donating 200 packages of essential items, including water, food, toiletries and blankets, to Myles Turner's charity, W.A.R.M. (Work As Role Models), that will support Indianapolis residents in need.

With two games left in the regular season, Turner is averaging a franchise-best 3.4 blocks per game, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals.

Ron Artest (2003-2004 NBA season) is the only Pacers player to win the award.

The Pacers (33-37) are currently in ninth place in the Eastern Conference and have clinched a spot for the Play-In Tournament in an effort to reach the NBA Playoffs.

Click here to sign the petition.