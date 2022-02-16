Pacers snap 7-game losing streak by beating Wizards 113-108

Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 14 assists and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 113-108 to snap their season-worst seven-game losing streak.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 14 assists, Terry Taylor added 18 points and nine rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 113-108 to snap their season-worst seven-game losing streak.

Tristan Thompson had a season-high 17 points and six rebounds in his final game with Indiana. Coach Rick Carlisle says Thompson will be waived Thursday. He is expected to sign with the Chicago Bulls.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Wizards with 27 points. Kyle Kuzma finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds and matched his season high with six 3-pointers. Washington lost for the fourth time in six games.

The Pacers head into the All-Star break with a 20-40 record, sitting in 13th place in the 15-team Eastern Conference.