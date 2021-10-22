x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indiana Pacers

Dinwiddie leads Wizards to 135-134 OT win over Pacers

Myles Turner scored 40 points for Indiana, who lost by a single point for the second straight game.

WASHINGTON — Davis Bertans made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 34.4 seconds left in overtime, and the Washington Wizards overcame the absence of Bradley Beal to beat the Indiana Pacers 135-134. 

Beal was out because of hip problems, but Spencer Dinwiddie scored 34 points in his home debut for the Wizards, including a 3-pointer to tie the game with 33.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter. 

Indiana scored the first six points of overtime, but the Wizards fought back to tie it on another 3 by Dinwiddie. It was tied at 131 when Bertans sank his fourth 3-pointer of the game to put the Wizards ahead to stay.

RELATED: Pacers fans find viewing options limited as new season tips off

Myles Turner led the Pacers with 40 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis each scored 28 for Indiana.

The Pacers, who fell to 0-2 with their second straight one-point road loss, will host Miami Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in their home opener. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Pacers to play 1st game at newly-named Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday