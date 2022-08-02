x
Indiana Pacers

Report: Pacers acquire Jalen Smith from Suns before trade deadline

This is the third trade the Indiana Pacers made this week before Thursday's deadline at 3 p.m. ET.

The Indiana Pacers are reportedly making another trade before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

According to ESPN, the Pacers are finalizing a trade to send small forward Torrey Craig to the Phoenix Suns for power forward Jalen Smith and a future second-round pick in the NBA draft.

The Pacers have already made two notable trades this week. On Tuesday, the team traded two-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a 2027 second-round draft pick to the Sacramento Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson. And before that, the Pacers traded Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as a 2022 second-round pick via Miami. In return, the Pacers got Ricky Rubio, along with a handful of picks, including a lottery-projected first-round pick this year.

The newest Pacer, Smith, is averaging 6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game for the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Suns drafted Smith in 2020 as the 10th overall pick.

This season, Craig averaged 6.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game as a Pacer.

Craig signed with the Pacers in the off-season. In his four seasons in the NBA, Craig has played for the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks and Suns.

Last week, the Pacers signed guard Lance Stephenson to a contract through the end of the season, following four 10-day contracts.

