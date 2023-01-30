Pacers say they did not sign Myles Turner to extension to trade him

This is already the eighth season for Turner in the NBA, all with the Pacers.

INDIANAPOLIS — A reported $60 million contract extension for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner will keep him with the young up and coming team that has already more results this season than even the organization expected.

The team has won already 24 games, just one game shy of last season’s win total.

"I have such a strong belief in this organization and this city, and what the city encompasses, and that's a huge factor in my decision to stay here,” said Turner Monday afternoon at a news conference making his contract extension official. “I'm going to tell you all right now, I'm just getting started. I'm starting to feel like the best version of myself, or the best version of myself is yet to come and I'm just leveling up each and every day."

This is already the eighth season for Turner in the NBA, all with the Pacers. He's only 26 years old, a veteran who wanted to stay as this team rebuilds.

"I'm still here where I started and that's very special to me,” said Turner. “I want to continue to grow here, continue to grow this organization, continue to grow with my team, and put Indiana back on the map."

Turner is enjoying the best season of his career, averaging 17.5 points and 7.8 rebounds a game, both career highs.

"This has been a really great example of a player having a vision, having the discipline and patience to wait it out, and put himself in this great position with the right players,” said Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle.

The contract extension prevents Turner from becoming a free agent at the end of this season, but does not eliminate the possibility of Turner being traded. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9.

"One of the things we've always believed in here is that if you sign the player, it's to sign the player,” said Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard. “We don't sign a player to trade a player. And Myles has blossomed this year."