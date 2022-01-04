x
Indiana Pacers

Barrett has 32, Randle has big return as Knicks beat Pacers

RJ Barrett scored 24 of his 32 points in the first half and the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 104-94 Tuesday.
New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) passes away from Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — RJ Barrett scored 24 of his 32 points in the first half, Julius Randle had 30 points and 16 rebounds in his first game after coming off the COVID-19 health and safety protocols list, and the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 104-94.

Alec Burks added 14 points for New York (18-20), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Immanuel Quickley chipped in with 11. 

Kiefer Skyes scored 22 points in the Pacers’ fifth straight loss. Duane Washington Jr. added 17. Domantas Sabonis and Torrey Craig each contributed 15.

The Pacers are back in action Wednesday night, hosting Brooklyn at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

