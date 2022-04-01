Myles Turner using W.A.R.M. initiative to give back in Indianapolis

The initiative is to help people in need and those experiencing homelessness by handing out packages with food, hygiene products and clothing.

INDIANAPOLIS — On a basketball court, there's no doubt Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner makes an impact. But away from the game is where his impact matters most.

When Myles was drafted by Indiana seven years ago, he immediately got to work in the community.

He started W.A.R.M., which stands for "Work As Role Models." The initiative is to help people in need and those experiencing homelessness by handing out packages with food, hygiene products and clothing.

"I think for me personally... it's something that just impacted me as a kid. It was one of the first things I saw that I witnessed trauma in a sense that people going through something and it stuck with me. So I always told myself if I was ever in position to help and give back, I would do it," Turner said.

This week, Turner continued his W.A.R.M. campaign in the Circle City. He partnered with a nonprofit called Blankets of Hope, got Kroger and Mountain Dew involved and even enlisted his fan section - Turner's Block.

They got together at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and put together kits for each participant to take home and hand out around town when they see someone who may need some assistance.

"The operative behind W.A.R.M. itself is, you know, I can go out there and do it, but I want you to go out there and do it, the community itself to go out there and put these bags together," Turner said.

He also made an early morning stop at Wheeler Mission on Thursday to hand deliver the bags and special blankets courtesy of Blankets of Hope. Each blanket was paired with a handwritten note from students at the Phalen Leadership Academy at Francis Scott Key 103 in Indianapolis.

"I feel like life is all about perspective and they have perspective, you know, myself I wouldn't see every day. They got here somehow, someway and to be able to hear from them and hear what they're about is special to me," Turner said.