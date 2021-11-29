x
Defending champs Bucks rout Pacers for 7th straight win

Caris LeVert led the Pacers with a season-high 23 points.
Credit: AP/Doug McSchooler
Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) and Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) battle for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 13 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to seven, routing the Indiana Pacers 118-100 on Sunday night. 

The Bucks led by five at halftime and pulled away with a 39-27 third quarter. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the quarter. 

Indianapolis native George Hill added 13 for the Bucks. 

Caris LeVert led the Pacers with a season-high 23 points.

The Pacers (9-13) travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10) Monday, Nov. 29. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

