Defending champs Bucks rout Pacers for 7th straight win

Caris LeVert led the Pacers with a season-high 23 points.

INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 13 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to seven, routing the Indiana Pacers 118-100 on Sunday night.

The Bucks led by five at halftime and pulled away with a 39-27 third quarter. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the quarter.

Indianapolis native George Hill added 13 for the Bucks.

Caris LeVert led the Pacers with a season-high 23 points.

The Pacers (9-13) travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10) Monday, Nov. 29. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.