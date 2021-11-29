Defending champs Bucks rout Pacers for 7th straight win

INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 13 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to seven, routing the Indiana Pacers 118-100 on Sunday night.
The Bucks led by five at halftime and pulled away with a 39-27 third quarter. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the quarter.
Indianapolis native George Hill added 13 for the Bucks.
Caris LeVert led the Pacers with a season-high 23 points.
The Pacers (9-13) travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10) Monday, Nov. 29. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.
What other people are reading:
- Missing 2-year-old's body recovered from Indiana river
- ISP: Deputy fatally shot driver after chase, pinning deputy up against police car
- Biden urges vaccinations, not more restrictions as omicron spreads
- Queen of Free: Cyber Monday safety strategies
- Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial begins Monday with jury selection
- Jussie Smollett trial: Brothers who were involved set to take center stage
- Sheriff: Texas man shoots, kills 11-year-old daughter in hunting accident
- IRS deadline Monday to make final changes for last child tax credit payment of the year