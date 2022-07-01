Report: Pacers trading Malcolm Brogdon to Celtics

According to ESPN, the Pacers will get Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and a 2023 first-round draft pick in the trade.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are reportedly trading guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski shared the news on Twitter Friday afternoon.

The Indiana Pacers are trading guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

In follow-up tweets, Wojnarowski said the Pacers will get Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and a 2023 first-round draft pick in the trade.

"The Celtics wanted to land a true playmaking point guard and now acquire Malcolm Brogdon without costing themselves a core player. The Pacers land another first-round pick in the deal," Wojnarowski tweeted.

The Pacers acquired Brogdon in 2019 from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for three draft picks.

In the 2021-2022 NBA season, Brogdon missed more than half of the Pacers' games due to injuries.

Brogdon and the Pacers had previously agreed to a two-year, $45 million extension that would have kept the guard with the team through the 2024-2025 season.

During his six years in the NBA, Brogdon has averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists.