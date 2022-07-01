Report: Pacers trading Malcolm Brogdon to Celtics

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are reportedly trading guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics.
ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski shared the news on Twitter Friday afternoon.
In follow-up tweets, Wojnarowski said the Pacers will get Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and a 2023 first-round draft pick in the trade.
"The Celtics wanted to land a true playmaking point guard and now acquire Malcolm Brogdon without costing themselves a core player. The Pacers land another first-round pick in the deal," Wojnarowski tweeted.
The Pacers acquired Brogdon in 2019 from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for three draft picks.
In the 2021-2022 NBA season, Brogdon missed more than half of the Pacers' games due to injuries.
Brogdon and the Pacers had previously agreed to a two-year, $45 million extension that would have kept the guard with the team through the 2024-2025 season.
During his six years in the NBA, Brogdon has averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists.