Ball scores 31 to rally Hornets past Pacers 123-122

The Pacers led by 16 at halftime after a 75-point outburst in the first half.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball scored 31 points on seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets used a 24-0 third-period run to battle back and stun the Indiana Pacers 123-122 on Wednesday night.

Indiana led 122-121 on Torrey Craig’s foul shots with 12.7 left, but Craig fouled P.J. Washington on the other end. Washington made two free throws with 4.6 seconds left to give Charlotte the lead before Domantas Sabonis’ miss from 11 feet sealed the Hornets’ win.

The Pacers scored 75 points in the first half, opening up a 16-point lead at halftime in the season opener. But the Hornets erased that deficit quickly in the second half.

#Pacers just scored 75 in the 1st half of their season opener. 16-point lead. That’s fun. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 21, 2021

Not so fun—Hornets have scored 24 straight points in the 3rd quarter to take the lead. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 21, 2021

Ball scored 12 points in the third-period run and nearly finished with a triple-double, ending with nine rebounds and seven assists. Former Brownsburg High School and Butler University star Gordon Hayward scored 27 points for the Hornets.

Sabonis scored 33 points, Malcolm Brogdon had 28, and Chris Duarte chipped in with 27 for Indiana.

The Pacers play in Washington Friday night before coming home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for their home opener Saturday, Oct. 23 against the Miami Heat.