The guard had signed four 10-day contracts since returning to Indiana in January.

INDIANAPOLIS — Get ready for more "Born Ready."

The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday they have signed guard Lance Stephenson to a contract through the end of the season.

Stephenson, 31, has been with the Pacers since January, when he signed the first of four 10-day contracts. In a little over a month, he has averaged 9.4 points and 4.2 assists for Indiana.

Terms of the new contract were not announced.

That includes a memorable return to Indianapolis, when he scored 32 points, including an NBA-record 20 points off the bench in the first quarter of a loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 5.

The Pacers drafted Stephenson with the 40th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Cincinnati. He played four seasons in Indiana, then had stints in Charlotte, Los Angeles with the Clippers, Memphis and New Orleans. He rejoined the Pacers in the 2016-17 season, then left after the following season.