Brogdon's late 3 helps Pacers shake off Rockets, 114-107

INDIANAPOLIS — Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 35 points and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:22 to go, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Houston Rockets 114-107.

Justin Holiday added a season-high 20 points for Indiana, winner of two straight. It's the first time the Pacers beat the Rockets at home since January 2017.

John Wall had a season-high 28 points but James Harden finished with 15 in Houston's second consecutive loss.