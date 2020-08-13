Turner helps Indiana hold off Harden rally to beat Rockets; playoff matchup set

The Pacers will face the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, starting next week.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Myles Turner had 18 points, reserve Edmond Sumner added a season-high 17 and Indiana held off a late rally by Houston and James Harden to break a five-game losing streak to the Rockets, 108-104 on Wednesday.

It looked as if the Pacers had locked up the win when they went up 104-90 with 5:05 remaining. That’s when Harden got Houston going, cutting it to 106-104 on with a driving basket with 27 seconds to go.

Harden had 11 of Houston’s 14 points during the surge.

Justin Holliday hit two foul shots to finish off Indiana’s first victory over Houston since February 2017.

Harden had 45 points and tied his career high with 17 rebounds. He came an assist shy of his fifth triple-double this season.

The Pacers' win set what had been the last two unknown series on the East bracket. No. 3 Boston will play No. 6 Philadelphia in a meeting between longtime rivals, and the Pacers are now locked into an East opening series against the Miami Heat.