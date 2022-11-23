Pacers' star Halliburton hosts 600 guests for Thanksgiving dinner

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers put on a Thanksgiving dinner at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Tuesday.
The team welcomed 600 people experiencing homelessness in central Indiana. Star player Tyrese Haliburton hosted the event, which featured players from the Pacers and Indiana Fever, plus the teams' coaches and mascots.
The leftovers from the dinner will be donated to Second Helpings.
Haliburton said it was great to see everyone come together.
"It means the world, 'cause it just shows the support, not only that they have for me, but the community as well and values that I share with them," he said.
This was the 25th year for the event.
The Pacers also handed out a holiday pack to everyone at the dinner, which included a hat, gloves and blankets.