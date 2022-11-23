Pacers' star Halliburton hosts 600 guests for Thanksgiving dinner

An Indiana Pacers star hosted the annual event, which served dinner to more than 600 people experiencing homelessness in central Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers put on a Thanksgiving dinner at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Tuesday.

The team welcomed 600 people experiencing homelessness in central Indiana. Star player Tyrese Haliburton hosted the event, which featured players from the Pacers and Indiana Fever, plus the teams' coaches and mascots.

The leftovers from the dinner will be donated to Second Helpings.

Haliburton said it was great to see everyone come together.

"It means the world, 'cause it just shows the support, not only that they have for me, but the community as well and values that I share with them," he said.

Tonight, we hosted Tyrese Haliburton's Come To Our House Season of Giving Dinner presented by @USFoods.



For the 25th year, we were grateful to welcome more than 600 Hoosiers from central Indiana shelters for a warm, holiday meal.💙 pic.twitter.com/i2eAEXbV71 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 23, 2022

This was the 25th year for the event.