Pacers give away gas, groceries at south Indianapolis grocery store

Several players celebrated "Opening Week" by giving away $25,000 worth of gas and groceries to families Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers spent one of their last days of the offseason giving back to the community.

Several players stopped at a Kroger on South East Street to hook families up with free gas and groceries Monday. We're talking about $25,000 worth!

Players including James Johnson and Myles Turner helped bag groceries for customers.

Indiana opens the 2022-23 season at home Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Washington Wizards. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.