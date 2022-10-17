x
Indiana Pacers

Pacers give away gas, groceries at south Indianapolis grocery store

Several players celebrated "Opening Week" by giving away $25,000 worth of gas and groceries to families Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers spent one of their last days of the offseason giving back to the community.

Several players stopped at a Kroger on South East Street to hook families up with free gas and groceries Monday. We're talking about $25,000 worth!

Players including James Johnson and Myles Turner helped bag groceries for customers. 

Indiana opens the 2022-23 season at home Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Washington Wizards. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Pacers have two more home games this week, facing the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Oct. 21 and the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, Oct. 22 before heading out on their first road trip of the season.

