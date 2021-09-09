x
Pacers guard Edmond Sumner out with Achilles tear

The injury occurred during an offseason workout Thursday, the team said.
Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner (5) shoots around the defense of Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner is out indefinitely after suffering an injury Thursday, the team announced.

Sumner tore his left Achilles tendon during an offseason workout, the Pacers said on their website. 

He was set to enter his fifth season with the Pacers, who drafted him in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. 

Sumner averaged 7.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 53 games for the Pacers last year.

Two of Sumner's former Indiana teammates, Victor Oladipo and Brian Bowen, expressed their well wishes over social media following his injury.

The Pacers open the regular season Oct. 20 in Charlotte.

