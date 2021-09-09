Pacers guard Edmond Sumner out with Achilles tear

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner is out indefinitely after suffering an injury Thursday, the team announced.
Sumner tore his left Achilles tendon during an offseason workout, the Pacers said on their website.
He was set to enter his fifth season with the Pacers, who drafted him in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.
Sumner averaged 7.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 53 games for the Pacers last year.
Two of Sumner's former Indiana teammates, Victor Oladipo and Brian Bowen, expressed their well wishes over social media following his injury.
The Pacers open the regular season Oct. 20 in Charlotte.