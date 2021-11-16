Pacers City Edition uniforms highlight the franchise's history

The fifth version of the City Edition uniforms went on sale Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers City Edition uniforms went on sale Monday.

The jersey is the fifth City Edition uniform the team has created. This year's version brings a bit of history from different generations of Indiana basketball to one uniform.

This year's uniforms commemorate the 75th anniversary of the NBA.

"We've got the piece from the late '80s that Flo-Jo designed. Uniforms from the '80's with the banner across the chest," said Pacers Sports & Entertainment Vice President Danny Lopez. "We've got elements form the '71-'72 ABA Championship teams and then we've got the homage to Slick, who we lost earlier this year. We've got the 'Boom Baby!' down here on the anthem. These are great, the fans love them, the feedback has been incredible. These have become the favorites for City Edition, they've been great."

Ben Poenisch was the first Pacers fan to buy one at the team store Monday morning.