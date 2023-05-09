Pacers' Benedict Mathurin named to All-Rookie First Team

Mathurin averaged 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his debut season with the Pacers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Rookie of the year Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic headlined the All-Rookie team, released by the NBA on Monday.

Banchero was the only player to be selected as a first-teamer on all 100 ballots. He was joined on the first team by Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz, Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers, Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

They were also the top five vote-getters in the rookie of the year balloting.

Detroit teammates Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren made the second team, as did Houston teammates Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, along with San Antonio’s Jeremy Sochan.

The NBA's All-Defensive team will be revealed Tuesday, and All-NBA will be announced Wednesday.