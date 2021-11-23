x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indiana Pacers

Sabonis, Brogdon pour it on in Pacers' 109-77 win over Bulls

Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Indiana Pacers routed the Chicago Bulls 109-77 on Monday night.
Credit: AP
Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte, center, chases the ball as Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, left, and forward Troy Brown Jr. defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 16 more, and the Indiana Pacers routed the Chicago Bulls 109-77 on Monday night.

Myles Turner also scored 12 points and hauled in 10 rebounds in Indiana’s second straight win. 

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 18 points, while Zach LaVine scored 17.  

It was a one-sided affair for much of the night, with Indiana stretching its lead to as many as 35 points in the fourth.

RELATED: Pacers, JAKKS Pacific team up for annual toy giveaway

Chicago had a few offensive spurts, but ended up with 36.5% shooting for the game.

The Pacers return home Wednesday night to host the Lakers, the start of a three-game homestand that will also welcome the Toronto Raptors and defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks to Gainbridge Fieldhouse through the Thanksgiving weekend.

Related Articles

In Other News

Pacers tip off season of giving with annual toy giveaway