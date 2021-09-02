Pacers assistant coach steps down for personal, health reasons

Bill Bayno was in his fifth season as an assistant coach on the Pacers bench after joining Nate McMillan's staff in 2016.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers assistant coach Bill Bayno resigned Monday for personal reasons, the team announced.

In a brief news release on its website Monday, the Pacers said Bayno also cited health reasons for his resignation.

"I appreciate the impact Coach Bayno has had on our players and the Pacers organization over the last five years," Pacers Head Coach Nate Bjorkgren in the release. "All of us at the Pacers wish him the very best as he transitions to his next chapter."

Bayno was in his fifth season as an assistant coach on the Pacers bench after joining Nate McMillan's staff in 2016. Indiana has reached the postseason every season he has been on the coaching staff.

He previously served as an assistant coach with Minnesota, Toronto and Portland.