Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

MIAMI — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by overcoming his worst offensive outing of the season against Miami on Dec. 12, when he scored one point.

The Heat rallied from a 12-point deficit early in the fourth quarter and tied it at 108 on Tyler Herro's 3-pointer with 10 seconds left.

Buddy Hield finished with 21 points and Jalen Smith had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers.

Herro scored 28 points, Kyle Lowry had 21 and Jimmy Butler 20 for Miami. Butler sat out the fourth quarter because of a sprained right ankle. The Heat have lost three of four at home.

Indiana led 100-88 after a 16-4 spurt early in the fourth quarter. Haliburton's jumper with 6:03 left capped the run.

Myles Turner, the Pacers' third-leading scorer with a 16.7 average, was limited to five points. He added 11 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Haliburton's first five baskets were 3-pointers. His first field goal inside the arc was a 19-foot jumper early in the third quarter. ... Guard Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain) didn't play. The ex-Celtic scored 15 points in the Pacers' 117-112 win at Boston on Wednesday.

Heat: The loss dropped Miami to 9-8 at home. The Heat had a 29-12 home record last season. … Bam Adebayo 18 points and seven rebounds, ending his double-double string at four.

MORE LIKE IT

The Pacers reached 100 points for the 31st time this season. Their loss against Miami on Dec. 12 was the second game the Pacers were held under 100.

DISTANCE STREAK

Herro extended his career high string of multiple 3-pointers to 12 games.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Conclude a three-game road stretch at New Orleans on Monday.