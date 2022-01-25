Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

Pacers rookie Duane Washington Jr. hit a career-best seven 3s for a career-high 21 points.

NEW ORLEANS — Devonte' Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers Monday, 117-113.

Graham went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep.

Pelicans leading scorer Brandon Ingram was sidelined by a right ankle sprain while Pacers top scorer Domantas Sabonis was out with a left ankle sprain.

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Duane Washington Jr. set a new franchise rookie record with 7 3-pointers tonight. 🔥@dwizthekid4 | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/l0eqkG48IK — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 25, 2022