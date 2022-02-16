Giannis pours in 50 to lead Bucks past Pacers 128-119

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points - two off his career best - and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the skidding Indiana Pacers, 128-119.

The Bucks swept the four-game season series from the Pacers and have won eight straight against their Central Division foe.

Antetokounmpo, who didn’t play in Milwaukee’s loss to Portland on Monday night because of a sore left ankle, showed no ill effects. He set a career high with his seventh 40-point game of the season and scored 50 for the first time since the memorable title-clinching game in the NBA Finals last season, which gave the Bucks their first championship in 50 years.