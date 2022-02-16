x
Indiana Pacers

Giannis pours in 50 to lead Bucks past Pacers 128-119

The Bucks swept the four-game season series from the Pacers and have won eight straight against their Central Division foe.
Indiana Pacers' Buddy Hield (24) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points - two off his career best - and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the skidding Indiana Pacers, 128-119. 

Antetokounmpo, who didn’t play in Milwaukee’s loss to Portland on Monday night because of a sore left ankle, showed no ill effects. He set a career high with his seventh 40-point game of the season and scored 50 for the first time since the memorable title-clinching game in the NBA Finals last season, which gave the Bucks their first championship in 50 years. 

Milwaukee bounced back after consecutive double-digit losses to hand Indiana its seventh consecutive defeat.

