Report: Pacers trade Sabonis to Kings

According to ESPN, the Pacers will get point guard Tyrese Haliburton, shooting guard Buddy Hield and center Tristan Thompson in the trade.

INDIANAPOLIS — ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Indiana Pacers have agreed to trade power forward Domantas Sabonis, small forward Justin Holiday, shooting guard Jeremy Lamb and a 2027 second-round draft pick to the Sacramento Kings.

According to Wojnarowski, the Pacers will get point guard Tyrese Haliburton, shooting guard Buddy Hield and center Tristan Thompson in the trade.

For the 2021-22 NBA season, Haliburton is averaging 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. Last season, Haliburton was part of the All-Rookie 1st Team.

Hield is averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this season. Hield has a 40.0% three-point field goal percentage for his NBA career.

Thompson is averaging 6.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists. He spent nine seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers before playing one season for the Boston Celtics and then the Kings.