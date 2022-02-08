x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indiana Pacers

Report: Pacers trade Sabonis to Kings

According to ESPN, the Pacers will get point guard Tyrese Haliburton, shooting guard Buddy Hield and center Tristan Thompson in the trade.
Credit: AP
Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

INDIANAPOLIS — ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Indiana Pacers have agreed to trade power forward Domantas Sabonis, small forward Justin Holiday, shooting guard Jeremy Lamb and a 2027 second-round draft pick to the Sacramento Kings.

According to Wojnarowski, the Pacers will get point guard Tyrese Haliburton, shooting guard Buddy Hield and center Tristan Thompson in the trade.

Credit: AP/Jon Durr
Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 133-127.

For the 2021-22 NBA season, Haliburton is averaging 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. Last season, Haliburton was part of the All-Rookie 1st Team.

Hield is averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this season. Hield has a 40.0% three-point field goal percentage for his NBA career.

Credit: AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield, right, during the first half of the NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in New York.

Thompson is averaging 6.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists. He spent nine seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers before playing one season for the Boston Celtics and then the Kings.

On Sunday, the Pacers traded guard Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as a 2022 second-round pick via Miami. In return, the Pacers are getting veteran guard Ricky Rubio along with a handful of picks, including a lottery-projected first-round pick this year.

In Other News

Greenfield horse therapy center benefits from Pacers legacy grant program